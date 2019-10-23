South Deerfield father determined to prevent deadly overdoses after losing daughter

(WWLP) – A western Massachusetts father has made it his mission to make sure another family doesn’t have to experience the pain his family has endured over the last year.

“Almost a year ago I lost my daughter to a fatal, accidental opioid overdose. My son, was the youngest. He found her. He was probably the closest with Eliza…. …This is not a thing you can turn your back on…It’s a thing that just…It creeps into every nook and cranny of your family’s fiber. And you have to acknowledge it.” Dan Harper

A project Dan is working on could save the lives of countless people struggling with addiction in our area, and possibly around the country.

Eliza Harper

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are plenty of resources in our area. Connecting with Community: Get help for substance abuse

