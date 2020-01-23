1  of  2
Breaking News
Michelle Carter released from prison Driver thrown from vehicle in crash on I-291 in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Massachusetts Gaming Commission Public Meeting Holyoke South Bridge Street murder suspect to be arraigned

Springfield College professor taking talents to South Beach for Super Bowl LIV

Digital First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kyle Belanger live on air in San Francisco

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College sports journalism professor Kyle Belanger is taking his talents down to South Beach.

For the sixth year in a row, Belanger is heading to the Super Bowl for a whirlwind week of nonstop work. But for any seasoned member of the media, that just means a week of FUN.

Belanger will serve as a producer on the famous “Radio Row,” creating segments for some of the nation’s most popular radio stations. He’s also one of the lead coordinators for the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Game, in which wounded veterans will take on some of Miami’s NFL alumni.

All the while, Belanger will still be teaching his broadcasting and journalism classes from Miami via both live and edited video.

22News Digital Reporter Monica Ricci is meeting with Belanger Thursday and will bring you more insight as to what goes on behind the scenes of the Big Game.

  • Atlanta with James White
  • Atlanta with Liam Coen
  • Houston with Simone Biles
  • Houston Wounded Warriors
  • Live on air in San Francisco
  • Minnesota with Golden Tate

49ers or Chiefs?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories