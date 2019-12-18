Springfield Thunderbirds to become Simpsons-inspired ‘Springfield Ice-O-Topes’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know that the Simpsons live in Springfield. But what if that Springfield was Springfield, Massachusetts?

For one week in January, The Springfield Thunderbirds become fiction and The Springfield Ice-O-Topes become reality in honor of The Simpsons 30th anniversary. The team’s transformation comes complete with a Simpsons-ized logo and specialty jerseys that they’ll wear against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 1.

In the television series, the ‘Isotopes’ name was used for countless hockey and baseball-themed episodes. According to the Thunderbirds, ‘Ice-O-Topes‘ was one of the top names in the running for the team’s name change in 2016.

22News is meeting with the president of the team Wednesday to find out more about the team’s temporary transformation.

