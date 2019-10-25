Statehouse Online: Rep. Finn discusses global warming, auto insurance, and education funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – State representative Michael Finn of West Springfield sat down with 22News Statehouse reporter Jodi Reed to discuss his voting record this session.

Rep. Finn currently chairs the House committee on global warming and climate change. His work on the committee helps to promote renewable energy development and climate change adaptation.

A few of the bills rep. Fill filed this session aim to improve insurance coverage for Massachusetts drivers. When asked about his stance on the highly contested ballot question or ‘right to repair law’ he vocalized his support for more technical assistance for auto mechanics.

Rep. Finn has also been pushing for more education funding this session saying, “It’s central focus is about how do we direct resources to the districts that need it the most and how do we level the playing field so that every child in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has an ability to succeed.”

On a weekly basis Rep. Finn travels to and from West Springfield and Boston, he encourages his constituents to stay in touch on social media and through his district office hours.