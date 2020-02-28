Supporters crowd downtown Springfield for Bernie Sanders rally ahead of Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Doors have opened for a long line of supporters who stood outside the MassMutual Center in Springfield ahead of a Bernie Sanders rally Friday night.

People from around western Massachusetts, including Conway, Agawam, and even parts of Connecticut came early to stand in line. They all told 22News they are there because they believe in Senator Sanders and his policies.

Westfield resident Kameron Morgan was one of the first people in line for the rally. He got there at 11:30 a.m. and told 22News he’s happy to see all these Bernie supporters coming together in Springfield.

“I’m very happy to see people coming out and getting politically involved in western Mass. It’s very encouraging to see all the Bernie support especially in Warren’s home state where she has the strongest chance of winning,” said Morgan.

Elizabeth Warren is, of course, a Massachusetts senator. According to a recent poll, Warren is trailing Sanders by about 8 points in Massachusetts. The line has been slowly growing since 3:15 p.m. Voters say they aren’t worried that Sanders is in Springfield the night before the big vote.

“[He] and his people have invested so much time there already, I feel like they think they’ve done what they can there, and they are going to leave the rest up to the people as it should be,” said Rose Raiser Jeavons, a Hampshire College student. “He’s moving on to Super Tuesday states, like Massachusetts.”

Super Tuesday is happening this coming Tuesday. Voters in Massachusetts will cast their ballots along with voters in about a dozen other states.