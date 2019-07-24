Teen suicide rates on the rise across the U.S.

Suicide is a growing public health concern and is considered a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

A recent study by Harvard Medical School found that from 2000 to 2017 the suicide rate among teens aged 15 to 19 rose by 47-percent.

Do you have any questions you want answered about teen mental health & suicide? Today I'm speaking with Amanda Starfield,LICSW, from the Center for Human Development. #mentalhealth #suicide — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) July 24, 2019

Why are so many young people in our country taking their own lives? What are the numbers here in western Massachusetts? And what can be done to prevent this growing problem?

