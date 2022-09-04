NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue quickly put out multiple vehicle fires during the sold-out Demo Derby at the Three County Fair Saturday.

Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue.

