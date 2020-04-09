Thursday’s top 3 stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Here are the top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday.

A COVID-19 testing site at the Big E is opening today, for first responders and healthcare workers.

The mobile testing site at the Big E fairgrounds will supplement a site at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, that launched earlier this week. Each site will serve police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, correction officers, mortuary service providers, and state active duty National Guard personnel. In order to be tested, you must be showing symptoms of COVID-19, and have a referral from your doctor, as well as an appointment.

State Attorney General Maura Healey is launching an investigation to determine what exactly went wrong at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

She hopes to determine if legal action is warranted. Two more deaths were reported at the facility, for a total of 27 deaths. Healey’s investigations are completely separate from that of Attorney Mark Pearlstein who was hired by Governor Baker’s administration.

Governor Baker says the state is continually trying to increase its testing capacity, as we’re expected to hit a surge in the coming days.

19 new testing sites will be built for public safety personnel, including the one at the Big E. On top of increasing the state’s testing capacity, the Governor released more guidance for health care facilities as they prepare for the surge. That includes how to divide up ventilators, and ensuring that all families will receive fair access to care.