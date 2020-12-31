Top stories of 2020 on WWLP.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The biggest story of 2020 was COVID-19, but what other stories happened in 2020?

Here are the top non-coronavirus stories that happened in 2020 on WWLP.com!

A man who was being attacked by two pit bulls in Adams was accidentally killed by a neighbor who tried to help on February 5.

A South Hadley resident captured a video of a fox trying to scare away a bobcat right in his yard on April 25.

Four teens were fined $750 each for riding dirt bikes in Hampden on March 2 without proper registration or safety certification.

Researchers at the Atlantic Shark Institute detected four great white sharks July 8 in the waters near Block Island, Rhode Island.

The condition of Tia and Shakira’s hooves shocked the rescuers and Nevins Farm barn staff say they are the worst they have ever seen (credit MSPCA-Angell)

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after two horses had to be dug out of their stalls at a Ludlow home on February 5 because the manure they were standing in had piled so high they couldn’t exit through the doors.

Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer in the sky on December 21 than they have in 400 years. The two planets were so close, that they appeared to be touching, separated by one-fifth the diameter of a full moon, which is otherwise known as the Great Conjunction or Christmas Star.

A sixth-grade teacher at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee lost her job after posting a controversial Facebook post on January 16 that started off by saying “it’ll piss some people off but…what is privilege?”

The term nor’easter is actually a general term for large-scale storms that create winds from the northeast and brings in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. The added moisture from the Atlantic Ocean can transform a standard snowstorm into a significant snowmaker with gusty winds.

Photo: NBC Boston

A JetBlue flight from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Los Angeles safely returned an hour after takeoff September 10 due to issues with the airplane’s hydraulic system.

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

Polls across the United States closed between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. on November 3 and although it is possible to find out who the winner of the election is the night of, the majority of ballots may not be counted until midday the next day due to the increase in mail-in voting this year and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, breed, age, and weight can put certain dogs at higher risk of a heat-related illness. Most at-risk dogs weigh more than 110 pounds and are breeds with flat faces. Dog breeds with the highest risk of heatstroke include the chow chow, bulldog, and pug. The study indicates chows were 16 times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to Labradors.

A Summerville family caught a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere on their doorbell video camera on May 14.