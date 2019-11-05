Tune In! Online Election Day special with expert analysis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is Election Day and 22News is Working For You with an online election special beginning at 8 p.m.

Political consultants Tony Cignoli and Paul Robbins will be in the studio to discuss key races in western Massachusetts. Among those include the contested mayoral races in Chicopee, Westfield, Greenfield and Springfield.

Watch live beginning at 8:00 p.m. right here on WWLP.com!

I'll be hosting special coverage online at 8:00 p.m. with expert analysis on the key races. https://t.co/uZRgnVfIPp — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) November 5, 2019

It's #ElectionDay and we're working for you with everything you need to know throughout the day! https://t.co/8skeS7taDm — Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) November 5, 2019

