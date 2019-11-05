1  of  2
Breaking News
Jackknifed tractor trailer blocking part of Rt. 202 in Holyoke Judge orders vape ban lifted for medical marijuana users

Tune In! Online Election Day special with expert analysis

Digital First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is Election Day and 22News is Working For You with an online election special beginning at 8 p.m.

Political consultants Tony Cignoli and Paul Robbins will be in the studio to discuss key races in western Massachusetts. Among those include the contested mayoral races in Chicopee, Westfield, Greenfield and Springfield.

Watch live beginning at 8:00 p.m. right here on WWLP.com!

Watch 22News Live

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election Headquarters