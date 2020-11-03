WATCH LIVE: 22News Digital Election Special with Political Consultants

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are several major races across the country and right here in western Massachusetts. We’ll bring you updates on all the races from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Join us as we talk about the election results with political consultants Tony Cignoli and Paul Robbins. They’ll be with 22News Don Shipman throughout the night to analyze tonight’s election.

Follow the live discussion and comment your thoughts on the 22News Facebook page. Did you vote today? Send us your voting selfie to reportit@wwlp.com.

22News is Your Local Election Headquarters for election results. You can see results here.