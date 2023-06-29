CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 4th of July weekend marks a time of remembrance, a celebration of barbecues, a display of fireworks, and an event celebrating independence. What else do we associate with this time?

It’s the Bomb Pops!

With its red, white, and blue colors, the Fourth of July weekend is incomplete without them. But what exactly is a Bomb Pop? This tricolored frozen confection features a rocket-shaped shape. Each color has a different taste, starting with cherry, lime, and blue raspberry. With a star-shaped shape reminiscent of fireworks, the name ‘Bomb Pop’ is hardly surprising.

The Bomb Pop has become a staple of the Fourth of July, with its refreshingly sweet and tart taste and bright colors. The relationship between the Fourth of July and The Bomb Pop is similar to the relationship between Christmas and egg nog, with their unique flavor and festive colors being a perfect accompaniment to the holiday.

History of Bomb Pops

In Kansas City, Missouri, on July 30, 1955, DS Abernethy and James S. Merritt created the Bomb Pop. U.S. and Soviet authorities were discussing a nuclear war at the outset of the Cold War when this invention was made.

As a nation teetered on the edge of nuclear war, Abernethy and Merritt came up with a frozen treat to satisfy tempers everywhere. Its shape and color scheme reflected America’s patriotic zeitgeist during the Cold War, and it was called Bomb Pop because it was shaped like a bomb with six fins. However, in 1989, Popsicle introduced its Firecracker Pop as a direct competitor to Bomb Pop, and a fierce ‘war’ between the two companies continued until 2014.

As a part of its closure in 1991, Merritt Foods was purchased by Well’s Dairy of Iowa, along with Bomb Pops. Well’s Dairy’s ‘Buzz Lightyear Bomb Pop’ was released in 2003 as a result of Walt Disney’s collaboration with Well’s Dairy. Despite the multitude of color combinations and flavors available today, Bomb Pops remain a classic.

To celebrate National Bomb Pop Day, stock up on your favorite pops at your local convenience store for all the 4th of July celebrations. Your tri-colored treats can also be obtained from an ice-cream truck.