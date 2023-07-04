(WWLP) – As the country celebrates its 247th birthday on July 4, 2023, it is noteworthy that almost every president since George Washington has celebrated the Fourth of July, except one.

John Adams did not observe Independence Day on July 4th, believing that July 2nd should be celebrated. As a resolution for independence was passed by the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776.

In a letter to his wife Abigail on July 3, Adams made the following prediction:

“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” John Adams, 2nd President of the United States

Despite this prediction, the Declaration of Independence wasn’t formally adopted until two days later. Adams then turned down invitations to festivals and other events even as the nation’s second president.

As it happens, both Adams and Thomas Jefferson, the principal authors of the Declaration of Independence, died on the 50th anniversary of this document’s adoption. This makes Adams’ death on July 4, 1826, all the more ironic.