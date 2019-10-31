Woman dresses as opioid for Halloween to send message

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Among the crowd of your typical ghouls and goblins this Halloween stood an opioid.

Adrianna Hey traveled to Salem Thursday like she does every Halloween, to send a message.

“I’m actually dressed up as an opioid today,” Hey said. “I’m a big proponent of harm reduction and distributing clean needles, fentanyl test strips, things needed to keep people safe if they are going to use.

Hey said it’s a message she likes to take everywhere she goes.

“Halloween is a time when people like to party, so this is my public service announcement to the community and hopefully the costume captures their attention a little bit.”

Hey decorated a cape with the molecular structure of several different types of opioids– fentanyl, heroin, and carfentanyl. She also wore a molecular structure tiara and glued bloody needles to her skirt.