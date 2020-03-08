Would you ever get the celebrity favorite, ‘jet peel’ facial?

(WWLP) — Jennifer Aniston is among the celebrities who get this facial done for the Oscars.

It is called the “jet peel,” and with prom/wedding season coming up this Spring, we wanted to find out what makes it one of the most sought out beauty treatments before big events.

WHAT IS IT?

A jet peel facial is a non-invasive treatment offering a needle-free, pain-free solution for transdermal infusion. It combines lymphatic drainage, exfoliation, and infusion to treat a variety of skin conditions on the face, body, and scalp.

It uses pressurized oxygen to penetrate the skin with micro-droplets of mixed serums. They can contain anti-aging, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and biomimetic peptides.

22News went to Blush Med Spa in Enfield, where we spoke with the Medical Director, Camille Karalekas, who explained to us the jet Peel is a “red carpet treatment” that is a process of restoring hydration back to into the skin.

But don’t be fooled by the word “peel.”

“There is no contact with the jet peel,” said Karalekas. “After treatment, there is no redness, peeling, or flaking. It is instant gratification with a lifting, plumping effect.”

The process is in three steps:

Lymphatic drainage (removing toxins from lymph nodes in face and neck)

(removing toxins from lymph nodes in face and neck) Exfoliation (removing dead skin)

(removing dead skin) Infusion (rehydrating the skin with serums)

The facial can help most skin types to improve skin health.

hyperpigmentation

active acne & acne scarring

rosacea

thinning hair & hair loss

excessive sweating

Registered Nurse, Nicolette Blad, told 22News this facial is best for first-timers too.

“It is a really good one to start with if you are not familiar with facials,” said Blad. “It is super hydrating and there is no pain at all.”

Would you ever try a celebrity facial? Let us know on social media!

