Digital parenting tips for back-to-school season

(NBC News) It’s back-to-school season, which is the perfect time for parents to take extra steps to make sure their kids are being safe online.

The Family Online Safety Institute is hosting workshops in partnership with Verizon this month to help families navigate the new age of digital parenting.

Verizon recently introduced a Just Kids smartphone plan with a safety mode and its new monitoring and location tracking service called Smart Family is included.

Bark is another service that analyzes what kids are doing online for just $9.00 a month.

Apple and Google also offer free parental controls, but experts recommend waiting until the 8th grade to get your child a phone.

