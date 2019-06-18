Dignitaries from New York to come to 9/11 Memorial dedication at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several hundred people are expected to come to the dedication of Springfield’s September 11th Monument on Wednesday in Riverfront Park, according to Spirit of Springfield spokesperson, Amy Barron-Burke.

Speeches will be given by a few notable names such as Andrew H. Card Jr, former Chief-of-Staff to President George W. Bush.

Edward Cetnar, Superintendent of Police, Director of the Public Safety Department for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be giving a speech.

The following people will also be in attendance:

Brigadier General John Driscoll, Commander of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi

Springfield Police Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Congressman Richard E. Neal.

Congressman Neal will end his speech by reading five names listed on the memorial, beginning with New York City Police Officer George Gerald Howard.

Barron-Burke said, in total 498 names will be read. There will be a total of 60 people reciting the names of the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Some of them are included below.

Bradley Blakeman , former Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush for Appointments and Scheduling, Vetting and Research, Correspondence and Surrogate Scheduling,

, former Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush for Appointments and Scheduling, Vetting and Research, Correspondence and Surrogate Scheduling, New York City Firefighter and Blakeman’s nephew Joseph Jurgens , will stand with Blakeman to read the name of Thomas Edward Jurgens, Blakeman’s nephew and Joseph’s brother who was working near the World Trade Center and was one of three court officers who disappeared while helping victims of the attack.

, will stand with Blakeman to read the name of Thomas Edward Jurgens, Blakeman’s nephew and Joseph’s brother who was working near the World Trade Center and was one of three court officers who disappeared while helping victims of the attack. Deputy Inspector, Kenneth Quick , of the New York City Police Department will read 10 names including Officer Christopher Charles Amoroso, a member of the Port Authority Tactical Response Bureau.

, of the New York City Police Department will read 10 names including Officer Christopher Charles Amoroso, a member of the Port Authority Tactical Response Bureau. Rolland Combe, Steve Robert’s son-in-law, will read the name of his best friend, New York City Firefighter Brian Edward Sweeney.

Two spotlights will shine on the 9.5-foot tall I-beam. They will cast the silhouette of the Twin Towers on to a section of the bronze wall and will be surrounded by the 498 names of the first responders. The artifact was awarded to the Spirit of Springfield by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.