SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s undergraduate class of 2022 received their diplomas yesterday at the school’s Healthful Living Center.

One by one, hundreds of graduates savored the highlights of their four years of hard work to the cheers of friends and family members.

University President Dr. Robert Johnson did the honors, recognizing every undergraduate, but Saturday’s celebration was just the beginning of a weekend filled with festivities. On Sunday, graduate students will also receive their degrees.