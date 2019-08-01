Discarded needles, trash still a problem at Holyoke parking garage

Photo gallery below

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Littered trash and needles continue to be a problem at a city-owned parking garage on Dwight Street in Holyoke.

22News first went to check out the garage on July 22 after a viewer complained about its condition. At that time, DPW Superintendent Michael McManus told 22News they have conducted several deep cleans of the garage in the past and work with Tapestry Health to maintain its cleanliness.

Related: Holyoke garage littered with trash, needles

22News went back to the garage Thursday in response to another viewer’s complaint via ReportIt. All four stairwells are littered with trash and drug paraphernalia, but only one has a sign that reads “Stairs Out of Service. Health and Safety Risk. Use City Hall Corner Stairs for Access.”

Some of the items we found in the stairwells Thursday included: Needles, needle caps, small empty plastic baggies, empty packets stamped ‘addicted’, a condom, empty cups, straws, cigarettes, fast food containers, beer cans, and articles of clothing.

Tapestry Assistant Director of Urban Drug User Health Pedro Alvarez told 22News they’re aware of the issue.

“The Dwight Street garage, we do work with the DPW here in the city to monitor it and clean it up as much as we can,” Alvarez said. “Usually on our outreach efforts, we start there first because we know there’s kind of a lot of activity going on there.”

Tapestry Health conducts community clean-ups the second Saturday of every month. For more immediate needs, they have a hotline that residents can use to report discarded syringes anywhere in the city. During business hours, Alvarez says they’ll send someone out to pick it up within 5-10 minutes. After hours calls for pickup will be responded to the next day.

Safe Syringe Pick up Hotline

Holyoke, MA

413-650-2679

Alvarez said most of their calls for needle pickup is in downtown Holyoke.

Tapestry Health also has a syringe access program in place to reduce the spread of infection and disease and help keep used syringes off the streets. How does it work? However many used syringes someone brings in, is how many clean syringes they’ll get back, plus one.

“I think the work we do here, is beneficial to all,” Alvarez said “Not only the participants we serve, but for the city as well.”

22News requested statements regarding the condition of the parking garage from DPW Superintendent Michael McManus and Mayor Alex Morse. This story will be updated if/when those statements are received.