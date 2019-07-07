Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.

A Disney Channel spokesperson, who was informed by a family spokesperson, confirmed the death to CNN on Sunday morning. No information was immediately available on his cause of death.

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.” In “Descendants,” he played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos.

Boyce also starred in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” alongside Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler.

A Disney’s spokesperson described him as “an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person” who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was also set to appear as a series regular in a new HBO comedy series, “Mrs. Fletcher,” starring Kathryn Hahn coming out this fall.