Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ roars to the top of box office rankings this weekend

FILE – This file image released by Disney shows, from left, young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, Timon, voiced by Billy Eichner, and Pumbaa, voiced by Seth Rogen, in a scene from “The Lion King.” The Walt Disney Co. is ruling the box office again with the record-breaking debut of “The Lion King” this weekend. The studio says Sunday, July 21, 2019 that the photorealistic remake devoured an estimated $185 million in ticket sales from 4,725 North American locations. It’s a record for the month of July, PG-rated films and the ninth highest opening of all time.(Disney via AP, File)

(WWLP) – Disney’s ‘The Lion King,’ took in a whopping $454.4 million globally this weekend making it the 9th highest global debut of all time, said Comscore box office ratings.

Comscore’s Senior Media Analyst, Paul Dergarabedian, told 22News “the film opened at number one across all international markets.”

Comscore said the top three domestic movies from this weekend’s box office estimates are: