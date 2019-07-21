Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ roars to the top of box office rankings this weekend

(WWLP) – Disney’s ‘The Lion King,’ took in a whopping $454.4 million globally this weekend making it the 9th highest global debut of all time, said Comscore box office ratings.
Comscore’s Senior Media Analyst, Paul Dergarabedian, told 22News “the film opened at number one across all international markets.”
Comscore said the top three domestic movies from this weekend’s box office estimates are:
- The Lion King at $454.4 million.
- Spider-Man: Far From Home at $21 million.
- Toy Story 4 at $14.6 million.