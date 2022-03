SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Party starts Friday, March 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Springfield.

Festivities begin at five this evening at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield. Live Irish music will be provided by Jimmy McArdle along with Irish step dancing performed by the Black Rose Academy of Irish Dance at 6:30.The party wraps up at eight this evening.