Disturbing Find: Alligator corpse turns up in Milwaukee alley

(WTMJ/NBC News) Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are working to learn who left the remains of an alligator sitting beside trash behind an apartment building.

“It stunk up the whole alley,” said one resident of the apartment building. “I thought it was a dead body.”

Alex Mojica, an employee at Marineland Pets, estimated there are roughly two dozen alligators being kept as pets in Milwaukee.

He said light regulation of exotic animal ownership in Wisconsin could be the reason many owners are researching proper care and disposal.

Read more: http://bit.ly/32fEKu4