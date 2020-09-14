DNA evidence leads to a ‘stunning’ conclusion on an all-new ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Tonight on all-new “Dateline,” just days before Christmas, high school senior Michelle Martinko is found stabbed to death in her car after visiting the mall. It would take almost 40 years for investigators to identify the killer — and when they did, Martinko’s family and friends were stunned.

Here's a preview of Dennis Murphy report:

It was the murder that cedar rapids, Iowa never forgot. Michelle Martinko the pretty high school senior with the Farrah Fawcett hairdo, yes it was that long ago.

They spent decades searching for justice for Michelle, and then…

She crossed this shopping mall parking lot, entered her father’s Buick, and was stabbed to death in a frenzied attack. Over the decades detectives talked to old boyfriends and others, but the case went nowhere.

Then they turned to the long-ago past and called upon sets of great-great-grandparents some of them born before the civil war to help with their murder investigation. What they found was astonishing.

