Do not flush your fish: Viral photo of giant goldfish resurfaces as a reminder

by: Evan Anstey

(Photo: Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper/WIVB)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is reminding people to not flush their fish.

They posted an old photo of a 14-inch goldfish that was caught in the Niagara River. It was found “just downstream of the wastewater treatment plant,” they said.

According to the Waterkeeper, scientists have estimated that tens of millions of goldfish are living in the Great Lakes.

Goldfish can destroy the habitats of native fish and survive all year in the watershed.

The Waterkeeper told people that if they can’t keep their fish, return it to the place where it was purchased.

