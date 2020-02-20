Do you know your rights under the “Funeral Rule?”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– When a loved one dies it can be a stressful time for family and friends as they deal with grief and other emotions. Added to the stress may be organizing funeral arrangements.

Funerals can be expensive. Many people are not aware of consumer laws to protect them when making decisions on a funeral.

Under the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Funeral Rule, consumers have the right to get a general price list from a funeral provider when they ask about funeral arrangements. They also have the right to choose the funeral goods and services they want (with some exceptions), and funeral providers must state this right on the general price list.

If state or local law requires purchase of any particular item, the funeral provider must disclose it on the price list, with a reference to the specific law.

The funeral provider may not refuse, or charge a fee, to handle a casket bought elsewhere, and a provider offering cremations must make alternative containers available.

For more information on the Funeral Rule, or to file a consumer complaint, contact the FTC here.