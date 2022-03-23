WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense is working to enhance suicide prevention in the military.

On March 22, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced the establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee.

According to the DoD, the Committee will review suicide prevention and response activities, as well as any immediate actions underway on addressing sexual assault.

The review will also require site visits to specific military installations, focus groups, individual interviews and a confidential survey of Servicemembers at designated locations.

Installations selected for the initial review included Fort Campbell, Camp Lejeune, Naval Air Station North Island, Nellis Air Force Base, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Camp Humphreys and North Carolina National Guard.

These installations were selected based on the needs of various locations and to include geographically-isolated areas.

Following a full review, the SPRIRC will form a report detailing needed improvements to policies, programs, processes and resources to prevent suicides in the military.

The Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee will begin work by May 14, 2022, and begin installations visits by August 1, 2022. An initial report will be issued for review by December 20, 2022, in advance of sending a report to Congress by February 18, 2023.