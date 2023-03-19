NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Allsport Arena in Northampton hosted a Dodgeball Tournament to Support Ukraine on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament featured three divisions: Youth, Family, and Competitive. Teams consisted of 6-10 players, and the registration fee per team was $150 dollars. Creative uniforms were also encouraged.

The tournament is in response to the urgent humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people and aims to raise funds for nonprofits serving the cause.

“One of our community members is from Ukraine and the family fled, and they reached out to see if we could do something. So we worked with them to see if we could put this together and just set up a way to try and help folks who need it so badly in Ukraine right now,” expressed Allsport Arena Owner, Jeff Mackler.

The goal of the day was to raise five-thousand dollars and Mackler told 22News that they definitely surpassed that mark.