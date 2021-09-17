‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions 9/17

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
The Big E
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
Top Stories
$2.6 million grant will fund trauma treatment for people with addiction in Franklin County Jail
How The Big E is trying to minimize the spread of COVID-19
Springfield providing funding for mortgage assistance program
Volunteers construct home on Bay Street in Springfield
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Burlington School District narrows search for site of new high school
Video
Top Stories
Thunderbirds sign new lease agreement, will stay at MassMutual Center
Top Stories
Umpire at Orioles game claims he didn’t ‘eject’ grounds crew, despite what it looked like
Big Game Bound week 2: Edgerrin James discusses Hall of Fame journey
Video
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often
David Arute wins the 4th annual TC 13 SK Shootout at Stafford Speedway
Community
Love Your Pet
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
The 2021 Big E Kicks off today!
Video
Top Stories
Learn origami with the Mountain Folders Origami Group
Video
Top Stories
What you can expect from this year’s Hawks at Mt. Tom event
Video
Making potato gnocchi with late summer vegetables
Video
The facts on FODA and how you can get through it to date again
Video
2020 census – how has western Mass changed
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions 9/17
News
by:
WGN Web Desk
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 05:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 05:15 PM EDT
Trending Stories
US Department of Labor announces update to minimum wage
Video
Gabby Petito case: What we know about the 22-year-old’s disappearance
Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
Video
PHOTOS: Opening day of The Big E
Gallery
VIDEO: Three bears caught playing in backyard pool in Westfield
Video
Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus
Coronavirus News
‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions 9/17
Video
Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 17th
Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 2,024 new cases
How The Big E is trying to minimize the spread of COVID-19
More Coronavirus
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video