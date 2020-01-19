Dog gives birth to bright green puppy!

(CNN) – A North Carolina family knew their German Shepherd was expecting but none of them were expecting this!

A lime-green puppy.

When the family’s dog, Gypsy, started giving birth to her litter

Everything was going as planned until number four made its show-stealing debut

“I started freaking out because it was green,” owner Shana Stamey said.

Gypsy’s owner said everyone was healthy and aside from the colorful surprise, everything else was normal.

They took the little green cuddle machine to a local vet, who says the odd coloring is a rare but not abnormal effect that can happen with some newborn pups.

The family expects it will likely fade away with time.

So, what do you name a green puppy with a feisty appetite?

Stamey says, “Hulk….it was lime green. He was super mad. So yeah, he became Hulk.”