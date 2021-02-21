Dog licenses are now available for Longmeadow residents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow announced that 2021 dog licenses are available and can be obtained online or in-person at the Community House located at 735 Longmeadow Street.

The Community House will be open on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or Fridays from 9:00 a.m until noon.

The fee to license a spayed or neutered dog is $10.00 and the fee to license a female or male dog is $20.00, however, no cash payment will be accepted if licensing in person.

A current rabies certificate is always required to license as well as proof of spaying or neutering upon licensing for the first time.

The Annual Census form that was mailed at the end of January 2021 also includes licensing information on the backside.

The town of Longmeadow also reminds residents to contact the Town Clerk at 413-565-4103 if they no longer own a dog that was licensed the previous year.

For more information or to obtain your dog license click here.