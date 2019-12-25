Dog missing for 6 months returns to family

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJLA/CNN) – Craig and his dog Dwight are finally back together.

The 5-year-old Lab got loose at a dog park and ran away almost six months ago, leaving Craig devastated.

“I went even as far as to pay to have people get texts with information about Dwight,” Craig said.

His last remaining hope after months went by was Dwight’s chip.

“I kept a dog flyer on my door up until the day he was found,” said Craig.

And then he says a Christmas miracle came.

“I thought it was a dream. The last thing I expected to hear was, oh we found your dog Dwight especially after six months,” said Craig.

Dwight was found by animal control officers with the Humane Alliance in D.C.

“They say he was in the woods and skittish. They got him with treats and apparently he surrendered himself and said it was time to go home,” said Craig.

Now Craig wants to remind people to not lose hope for the holidays if they are in the same position.

Two friends reunited once again, just in time for the holidays.