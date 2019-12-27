Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years ago the Reveles family lost their boxer, Oscar. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. However, with Christmas comes miracles.

Oscar the boxer had been missing for four years.

On Monday night, the family received an unexpected call from El Paso Animal Services saying they had found a white boxer named Oscar.

“At first it kind of threw me back I was like, Oscar? And they were like yes, it’s a white boxer. And I was like oh my gosh yes, Oscar,” said Gustavo Reveles, Oscar’s owner.

Four years ago, Oscar escaped through an open gate. The Reveles family thought they would never see him again.

Oscar 4 years ago before he ran away.

“We looked for him for a long time. He was a very special dog. He was adopted and we really cared about him, but after a while, we kind of gave up hope,” said Reveles.

However, the family was also special to Oscar. Despite being gone four years ago he never forgot his beloved owners.

“It took him about a second to kind of just look at me and start wagging his tail and then he licked my hand and he was ready to come home,” said Reveles.

Oscar and his family’s new puppy.

Some things did change since Oscar left. Since then the Reveles family got a new puppy. Oscar has already taken over the role of big brother.

They don’t know where he was all those years, but he was found with a new collar and was well fed. Leading the family to believe someone was caring for him this whole time.

“To the family that took care of him, thank you. I’m sorry if you’re missing him right now but I’m so happy that he’s back home,” said Reveles.