Dog rescued from hot car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog was rescued from a dangerously hot car in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center Director Pam Peebles told 22News the dog was found in a car on Slater Avenue when the outside temperature was 94-degrees.

After attempts to locate the dog’s owner failed, it was rescued by a TJO animal control officer and Springfield police officer.

Peebles said at the time of the rescue, the internal temperature of the car was recorded at 118-degrees. The dog consequently had to be taken to VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital for treatment, where it was found to have a temperature of 105.5 and a heart rate of 158.

“Techs cooled him with wet towels and fans while spraying the pads of his feet with alcohol and were starting a catheter for fluids,” Peebles said.

The owner allegedly showed up at the animal hospital, and according to Peebles, will be cited with animal care violations.

She said she does not expect charges to be filed at this time.