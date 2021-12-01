DOH: 37 New York hospitals at or below 10% capacity as of Friday, November 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Friday, December 3, New York hospitals will be operating under the Surge and Flex system, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH). The protocols were put in place when Governor Kathy Hochul signed an Executive Order last Friday declaring a disaster emergency.
The Surge and Flex system gives hospitals the ability to limit non-emergency procedures if they have 10% or less staffed bed capacity. The executive order also gives the state the ability to get critical supplies, like ventilators, in order to help hospitals take care of sick patients.
As of Friday, November 26, the DOH said 37 hospitals in the state had 10% or less capacity including four major hospitals in the Capital Region: Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital. The DOH said it will continue to work with hospitals in advance of the December 3 deadline.
Hospitals with 10% or less capacity as of Friday, November 26
|Hospital
|System
|County
|Region
|1
|Albany Medical Center Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Albany
|Capital Region
|2
|Glens Falls Hospital
|Independent
|Warren
|Capital Region
|3
|Samaritan Hospital
|St. Peters Health Partners
|Rensselaer
|Capital Region
|4
|Saratoga Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Saratoga
|Capital Region
|5
|Community Memorial Hospital Inc
|Crouse Health
|Madison
|Central New York
|6
|Crouse Hospital
|Crouse Health
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|7
|Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
|The Guthrie Clinic
|Cortland
|Central New York
|8
|Oneida Health Hospital
|Independent
|Madison
|Central New York
|9
|Oswego Hospital
|Independent
|Oswego
|Central New York
|10
|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
|Independent
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|11
|UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General
|Independent
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|12
|F.F. Thompson Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Ontario
|Finger Lakes
|13
|Geneva General Hospital
|Finger Lakes Health
|Ontario
|Finger Lakes
|14
|Highland Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|15
|Strong Memorial Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|16
|The Unity Hospital of Rochester
|Rochester Regional Health System
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|17
|Wyoming County Community Hospital
|Independent
|Wyoming
|Finger Lakes
|18
|Long Island Community Hospital
|Independent
|Suffolk
|Long Island
|19
|North Shore University Hospital
|Northwell Health
|Nassau
|Long Island
|20
|Southside Hospital
|Northwell Health
|Suffolk
|Long Island
|21
|White Plains Hospital Center
|Montefiore Healthcare System
|Westchester
|Mid-Hudson
|22
|A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
|Bassett Healthcare Network
|Otsego
|Mohawk Valley
|23
|Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes Division
|Mohawk Valley Health System
|Oneida
|Mohawk Valley
|24
|St. Mary’s Healthcare
|Ascension Health
|Montgomery
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
|Northwell Health
|Queens
|New York City
|26
|Queens Hospital Center
|NYC H+H
|Queens
|New York City
|27
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center
|University of Vermont Health Network
|Franklin
|North Country
|28
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
|University of Vermont Health Network
|Clinton
|North Country
|29
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital
|The University of Vermont Health Network
|Essex
|North Country
|30
|Delaware Valley Hospital Inc
|United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
|Delaware
|Southern Tier
|31
|St. James Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Steuben
|Southern Tier
|32
|United Health Services Hospitals Inc. – Wilson Medical Center
|United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
|Broome
|Southern Tier
|33
|Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.
|Independent
|Chautauqua
|Western New York
|34
|Erie County Medical Center
|Independent
|Erie
|Western New York
|35
|Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Erie
|Western New York
|36
|Sisters of Charity Hospital
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Erie
|Western New York
|37
|UPMC Chautauqua at WCA
|UPMC
|Chautauqua
|Western New York
“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming,” Governor Hochul said last Friday.
Early last week Glens Falls Hospital released a statement begging people to get vaccinated and/or get a booster shot to prevent further hospitalizations and overwhelming health care systems. The hospital said at the time they had more than 50 people who were admitted with COVID.
“Let me be blunt,” said Dr. Howard Fritz, Chief Medical Officer at Glens Falls Hospital, in the release. “If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine immediately. If you are eligible for the booster, get it. Your life, your loved one’s lives, and those of your friends and neighbors depend on it.”
Monday, the Governor said the National Guard would be tapped to aid health care facilities struggling with staffing issues. Then on Tuesday, she announced 60 National Guard Medical teams would be sent to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to help those identified as being in need.
Tuesday she also announced the opening of 18 #VaxtoSchool COVID vaccination sites. The #VaxtoSchool program was designed to get school-aged kids vaccinated in advance of winter.