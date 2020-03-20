1  of  4
Don’t flush disinfectant wipes down the toilet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Disinfecting wipes can help us from getting sick, but do you know how to dispose of them properly?

Improperly disposing disinfecting wipes could result in serious plumbing problems, which is something you don’t want to deal with, especially now.

It is recommended to not flush them down the toilet, even if it may say that it is flushable.

The wipes can clog household plumbing, pipes in the street, and even equipment at treatment plants.

Chicopee resident George Paulo told 22News that he’s heard that Connecticut pump stations are clogged as a result of flushed wipes.

“Yeah, I saw something down in Connecticut. They’re having a problem with one of the pumping stations,” said Paulo. “Things with towels and paper towels getting flushed down and the wipes.”

Avoid sewage back up into your home by throwing away those disinfecting wipes into the trash.

