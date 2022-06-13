(WWLP) – For the better part of two years now, covid-19 protection measures such as masks, social distancing and increased public disinfection have kept other illnesses in check.

However, as health officials continue to reduce restrictions, those dormant diseases are coming back. Cases of influenza all but disappeared in 2020 and 2021, they started to come back in February like any pre-pandemic flu season.

Flu cases are still climbing, marking the first time the flu season has extended into June. Cases of other, more rare diseases are also trending up such as Monkeypox, Tuberculosis, and Adeno-Virus.

All those months behind masks, may have reduced our natural immunity to these viruses. Surveillance fatigue is also a concern, causing people to assume their illness is covid-19, and not seek care or testing.