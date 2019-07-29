Double meteor showers expected Monday night

(NEWS10) –  Two meteor showers will soar through the night sky on Monday.

The Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be visible over New York and the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the American Meteor Society, a meteor shower is a number of meteors observed to radiate from one point in the night sky. The meteors are caused by streams of debris that enter the earth’s atmosphere at high rates of speed.

As meteor showers go, these dual events are not a big deal in the Northern Hemisphere. But in rural areas under a perfectly clear sky, a handful of meteors to perhaps a dozen could be visible tonight.

The best viewing time for meteor showers is from around midnight until a little before dawn, if you have a clear sky,  in open areas away from city and street lights.

