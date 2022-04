(WWLP) – A 79-year-old man who pled guilty to voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2018 general election will pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties but will avoid jail time if he remains on good behavior.

The man pled guilty this week… accused of knowingly casting an absentee ballot in New Hampshire and voting in person in Weymouth for the November 2018 election.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended on the condition of good behavior.