Dowling wins Lincoln Tech 80 Valenti Modified Racing Series at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP)- Chase Dowling took down the win in the Lincoln Tech 80 Valenti Modified Racing Series event on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Cam McDermott led the field to the green and led the first 23 laps of the event. Dowling took the lead from McDermott on lap 24.

McDermott dropped off the pace and would head to pit road on lap 26. Dowling would continue to lead when the first caution of the event came out with five laps remaining as George Sherman came to a stop in turn 4.

The caution would come back on the restart as Brad Van Houten and Cory DiMatteo spun on the backstretch. On the second restart, Dan Meservey, Jr, and Dave Etheridge spun in turn 4. On the third restart attempt, Dowling led as Ronnie Williams would bring out the final caution on lap 76 for a flat tire.

Dowling led on the final restart and would go on to win the Lincoln Tech 80.

“We had really a neutral car that obviously saves tires. We worked hard all day. Changed every spring on this race car from practice. Did a lot of stuff on the rear end. We want to prove that were here to win. We deserve to win as a team. I can’t thank enough for Jimmy Paige, Steve Lemay all those guys for working so hard.” Dowling said Keith Rocco finished the race in second.

“It was really good. Just got strung out and everybody kind of rides and waits for the end. When it came time to go, We were about equal with everybody else. It’s just so hard to pass when the tires get used up. Come home second will take it.” Rocco said Matt Galko finished the race in third.

“Car was really good. We were saving most of the time. I can’t thank these guys enough. The car was on rails. We just need a little more luck on our side and I think will be in victory lane soon.” Galko said Les Hinckley finished in fifth. His crew members decided they wanted to come out and race at Stafford.

“We had a decent car during practice. I don’t have a lot of laps here compared to the other guys. Took a little while to adjust. Once we got going, we were pretty good. Got free in the midpart of the race,” Hinckley said.

Hinckley is planning to race a couple more times this season as he is planning to race at the Oktoberfest at Lee USA Speedway in New Hampshire in his car and race in the Tri-Track Open Modified Racing Series for Art Barry at Monadnock and Seekonk.

News and Notes

Kreig Heroth out of Fort Plain, NY made the trip to Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday. Heroth made the trip to Stafford during the Open Modified ’80s this season. Heroth told 22News that he does not have a lot of experience racing at Stafford Motor Speedway. He told 22News how much he wants to learn.

“This is where modified guys are and we want to race against the best. That’s why were here. I feel like us transiting into the modifieds stuff right now. We need to kind of make sure were setting the bar really high so that’s why we come out this way a little bit,” Heroth said.

The racing community is one big family and are willing to help others in time of need. On the way to Stafford Motor Speedway, Artie Pedersen, III and his father Artie Pedersen, II made the trip to Stafford from Long Island as they traveled to miss the traffic. They stayed at a local hotel in Manchester, CT as they arrived at 3 a.m.

After they checked out of the hotel on Friday morning, they walked to their trailer to find the side trailer door was ripped open. When they got inside the trailer, they found a lot of their tools were stolen along with electronics and other items.

Pedersen, II told 22News that the racing community stepped up and gave tools along with a jack as they were sixth fastest in practice on Friday.

There are only two races remaining in the 2019 Valenti Modified Racing Series season as they will be off for the month of September. The next event for the Valenti Modified Racing Series will be on at Lee USA Speedway on October 6.

