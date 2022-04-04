NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A call reporting a wire down after a tree branch fell on it on Glen Avenue, just south of East Avenue, came in around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Before anything could be done, National Grid had to come and de-energize the line.

Photo courtesy North Adams 911.

Power was lost in some surrounding areas while North Adams Fire Department members waited for the power company to arrive. The street was blocked off by North Adams Police because of the dangerous situation.

While on the ground, the downed wires caused a small fire. It was extinguished quickly by North Adams Fire, and no injuries were reported to firefighters, National Grid crew, or police. Power was restored later Sunday evening to all affected customers.