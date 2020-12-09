Downtown Pittsfield launches the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., with support from Berkshire Bank, launched the Heart of the Berkshires e-gift card. The e-gift card can be used at many retailers, restaurants, services and entertainment venues in downtown Pittsfield.
Currently participating businesses include:
- Barrington Stage Company
- Berkshire Family YMCA
- Berkshire Fitness & Wellness
- Berkshire Theatre Group
- Berkshire Yoga Dance & Fitness
- Carr Hardware
- Circa
- Dory & Ginger
- Framework Pittsfield Coworking
- Hot Harry’s
- Patrick’s Pub
- Paul Rich & Sons Home Furnishings + Design
- Peace Train Tees
- Radiance Yoga
- Steven Valenti’s Clothing
- The Marketplace Café
- Township Four Floristry & Home
New businesses are being added daily.
For more information, visit Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. online.
Direct link to purchase the gift card: https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/downtown-pittsfield