Dozens cool off at Chicopee Memorial State Park as summer season begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although Friday marked the first day of summer, it really felt like summer on Sunday with temperatures in the high 80’s.

People made their way to Chicopee Memorial State Park to enjoy some summer fun. Not all swimming pools and parks are open just yet for the summer season, which is why dozens of families went to cool off at Chicopee Memorial.

Springfield resident Brianna Sanchez told 22News, she’s been coming to the park since she was a little girl. She said, “We’re just looking for something to do. We figured it’s a real common park and a lot of families are here, so we decided to come out enjoy the sun and the nice cool water.”

On this warm summer Sunday, people enjoyed cooling off in the water, wrapping up the first weekend of summer.