LACONIA, NH. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a restaurant and injured dozens in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

34 people were injured

According to the Laconia Fire Department, 14 people were taken to two nearby hospitals. Two of the people have extreme lower leg injuries.

The fire department said that the cause of the accident is under investigation. The building has also sustained significant damage from the accident.