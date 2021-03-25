DPS identifies driver from chase that ended in Baylor County

UPDATE: Thursday, March 25 at 8:49 a.m.

Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing has released the identity of the semi-rig driver involved in a chase that ended in a standoff in Baylor County.

Officials identified Kelly Joe Cearley, 45, of Springtown as the suspect.

Cearley was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant and terroristic threat.

He is booked into Archer County Jail and has no bond at this time.

The chase reportedly started in Jack County Friday morning when the semi-rig hauling a flatbed trailer reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A standoff in Baylor County ended around 3:45 p.m.

The over four long stand-off ended on Highway 114 in between Olney and Seymour.

It all began before 10 a.m. Friday morning, as the semi-truck in question led police on a three-county chase, going right through Olney, and the chase finally came to a stop, but it didn’t end so quickly, a stand-off began.

Sgt. Dan Buesing said the driver claimed to have a bomb, prompting the Abilene bomb squad to be brought in.

Police, sheriffs, DPS, game wardens, they had just about every type of law enforcement at the scene with unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

It was not until about 3:50 p.m. when they finally detained the driver of the truck.

“It did take a little bit for negotiators to continue to talk and then they finally had some assistance from the Abilene bomb squad and some other swat members and special response team members and they were able to successfully get the driver out of the vehicle everything is okay, everybody is alright but around 3:15 they were able to get the driver out the vehicle safely he is under arrest at this time and will be facing charges from this point from multiple counties,” Buesing said

Now we still don’t know the identity of the driver or the motive of what exactly happened to set all of this off, but the truck is registered to Robert Cearly Trucking out of Springtown.

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:10 p.m.

The driver has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Baylor County according to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:44 p.m.

According to our crew on-scene, a bomb squad from Abilene is now on scene of the standoff.

The suspect told authorities he had a bomb.

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

After a high-speed chase through multiple counties Friday morning, authorities are currently attempting to speak with the driver, who has yet to leave the vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the situation is a standoff just southeast of Seymour on Highway 114 in Baylor County.

DPS is reporting the suspect is still in the truck, and DPS and Texas Rangers negotiators have been trying to talk to the suspect for a few hours.

