LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A prominent local physician who founded a support group for local cancer survivors, has died at the age of 63.

Dr. Jay Burton, a primary care physician for more than 30 years, died at his Longmeadow home surrounded by family members.

Burton was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia back in 2010, and his experiences inspired him to start the nonprofit group Survivor Journeys. The organization provides social, emotional, and educational support for cancer survivors and their families.

The organization paid tribute to their founder on their official Facebook page, writing in a post: “Dr. Burton was beloved by all who knew him. His impact within the western Massachusetts and Connecticut communities and beyond will be part of his enduring legacy, as both a community leader and medical practitioner.”

Burton was a frequent guest on 22News and Mass Appeal to talk about cancer survivorship and the challenges and unanswered questions survivors can face after treatment is over and they go into remission.

Burton is survived by his wife, his three daughters, his mother, and many extended family members.

A celebration of his life is being held at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 29 at the Forasteire Smith Funeral Home in East Longmeadow, as well as virtually. Click here for more information.