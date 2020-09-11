Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws her name from consideration as director for the Ohio Department of Health

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than eight hours after being named director at the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Joan Duwve has withdrawn her name from consideration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today