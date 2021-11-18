Dr. Phil: Trampled and Traumatized: Astroworld Aftermath

(WWLP) – Witnesses of the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s concert in Houston recount their terrible experiences and what legal actions could be in the future.

Inside the madness of Astroworld, Travis Scott’s Houston festival, a mass casualty event leaving people dead, children clinging to life, and attendees traumatized. What really happened? And, who is to blame? Attendees reveal the horror they saw, and families file lawsuits.

Watch Dr. Phil Thursday at 3 p.m. on 22News.