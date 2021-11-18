Dr. Phil: Trampled and Traumatized: Astroworld Aftermath

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Witnesses of the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s concert in Houston recount their terrible experiences and what legal actions could be in the future.

Inside the madness of Astroworld, Travis Scott’s Houston festival, a mass casualty event leaving people dead, children clinging to life, and attendees traumatized. What really happened? And, who is to blame? Attendees reveal the horror they saw, and families file lawsuits.

Watch Dr. Phil Thursday at 3 p.m. on 22News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories