Drag queen turning recent vandalism into ‘something bigger and more beautiful’

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When Joe Dulude II’s portraits of him in drag were hung outside the old First National Bank in Greenfield, he expected some backlash.

What he didn’t expect was the portraits to be destroyed in such a violent manner a month later. Sometime overnight July 31 to August 1, the photos were torn down from behind fastened plexiglass– something Dulude says would have taken a lot of thought and effort.

“I had said I didn’t know if it was homophobic act or just someone being stupid, but now that I know what the actions were, to me it reads very like a homophobic act,” he said.

Instead of letting it break his spirit, Dulude and his supporters have taken the high road. A week after the portraits were defaced, they organized an event in which six portraits from his session with photographer Wheaton Mahoney were projected onto the First National Bank through the overnight hours.

“I have to say, I’m actually kind of glad that it happened because it’s turned this into something bigger and more beautiful,” Dulude said.

A weekend-long event is being planned in the city for October 5-6 to further the dialogue even more. It will celebrate diversity and inclusion and have events for both adults and kids.

“I think there is part of me that’s really angry that it could happen here where we think it’s really safe and inclusive of everybody,” Dulude said. “It just proves that there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Despite having his face and what he stands for torn to pieces, Dulude has no feelings of hatred toward whoever did it.

“I would just want to ask, ‘why?’ and ask them why they did it,” he said. “I think that a lot of times especially the way that our society is now and with it being so divided politically we forget to listen to other people and sometimes there is a really good reason why they do the things that they do.”

Joe Dulude II sits in front of his vandalized portrait.



In response to the vandalism, Joe Dulude and his supporters projected portraits of him in drag on the First National Bank in Greenfield during the overnight hours a week later. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh)

A police report has been filed with the Greenfield Police Department. Anyone with information should call Greenfield police at 413-773-5411.