ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County-based company makes rain umbrellas from recycled ocean-bound plastic. One hundred and seventy five trillion pieces of plastic are currently in our oceans. Dri Umbrellas is working with partners to eliminate ocean-bound plastic and reuse it.

The eco-friendly umbrellas launched on Earth Day after three years of hard work. You get in on the ground floor by contributing to their Kickstarter campaign.